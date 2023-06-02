BX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $88.07, changing hands as high as $90.77 per share. Blackstone Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BX's low point in its 52 week range is $71.72 per share, with $123.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $90.84.

