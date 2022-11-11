BX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.40, changing hands as high as $109.91 per share. Blackstone Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BX's low point in its 52 week range is $79.545 per share, with $149.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.51.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: VPV Dividend History
SOI Historical Stock Prices
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TPCO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.