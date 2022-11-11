BX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $105.40, changing hands as high as $109.91 per share. Blackstone Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BX's low point in its 52 week range is $79.545 per share, with $149.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.