BWXT Stock Outperforms Industry in the Past Year: Should You Buy?

BWX Technologies BWXT shares have gained 101.9% in the past year, outperforming the 45.7% growth of the Zacks Aerospace-Defense Equipment industry. It also beat the Zacks Aerospace sector’s growth of 37.5% and the S&P 500’s rise of 26%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other aerospace-defense equipment stocks, such as AAR Corporation AIR and Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB, have also outperformed the industry in the past year. Shares of AIR have gained 63.7%, while shares of RKLB surged 309.5%.



While BWXT’s recent stock performance may encourage some investors to jump in quickly to add this stock to their portfolio, it is essential to examine the factors driving this rise. The critical consideration is whether the company can maintain this momentum or if potential risks could hinder future growth. Taking this approach allows investors to make a more informed decision.

Tailwinds for BWXT

BWX Technologies’ share gains in recent months appear to be supported by its strong financial performance and strategic initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency.



In February 2026, BWXT reported solid results, with net sales of $3.20 billion, up 18.3% year over year. The company’s adjusted earnings of $4.01 per share also increased 20.4% from the prior-year level, reflecting strong demand for its nuclear components and services across defense and commercial markets. Such robust financial performance highlights the company’s ability to benefit from growing nuclear and defense spending.



Strengthening its operational capabilities, BWXT announced the opening of a new Digital Center in Melbourne, FL, in February 2026. The 11,600-square-foot facility will serve as the hub for the company’s digital transformation initiatives aimed at simplifying operations and improving enterprise-wide decision-making. By optimizing workflows and reducing complexity, the Digital Center is expected to enhance efficiency and responsiveness to customers, reinforcing BWXT’s position in the nuclear and defense sectors.

BWXT’s Near-Term Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWXT’s 2026 revenues indicates a solid improvement of 17.3% from the prior-year level. The estimate for its earnings also indicates an improvement of 11.5% from the prior-year level.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWXT’s 2027 revenues and earnings also indicates a similar improvement.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Further, the upward revision in its 2026 and 2027 earnings estimates over the past 60 days suggests investors’ increasing confidence in this stock’s earnings generation capabilities.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BWXT Shares Trading at a Discount

BWXT shares are trading at a discount, with its trailing 12-month Price/Book (P/B TTM) being 14.53X compared with its industry’s average of 15.59X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BWXT’s industry peer, AAR Corp., is trading at a P/B TTM of 2.75X, while Rocket Lab is trading at a P/B TTM of 22.32X.

BWXT’s ROE

Return on Equity (ROE) measures how effectively a company uses shareholders’ equity to generate profits. BWXT currently has an ROE of 30.94%, which is above the industry average of 12.96%. This indicates that, compared with its industry, the company is generating higher returns on its equity.

Liquidity Position of BWXT

BWXT has a current ratio of 2.32. The ratio, being more than one, indicates that BWXT possesses sufficient capital to pay off its short-term debt obligations.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Its industry peers, AAR Corp. and Rocket Lab, also maintain current ratios above one. AIR has a current ratio of 2.85, while RKLB holds 4.08.

Conclusion

BWX Technologies remains well-positioned for long-term growth, supported by strong financial performance, rising revenue and earnings estimates and steady demand for its nuclear components and services across defense and commercial markets.



The company also benefits from positive earnings estimate revisions, indicating growing confidence in its earnings outlook. In addition, BWXT’s strong return on equity and its shares trading slightly below the industry average on a price-to-book basis highlight its solid fundamentals and attractive valuation.



Overall, BWXT’s improving financial performance, operational initiatives and strong profitability make it a compelling option right now for investors seeking exposure to the aerospace defense equipment industry.



BWXT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AAR Corp. (AIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.