BWXT Q2 Earnings Call Centers on Higher Outlook and Nuclear Focus

BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto highlight its sharpened strategic focus, expanding nuclear manufacturing capacity and improved full-year outlook.

President and CEO Rex Geveden tied the medical sale and Precision Components Group acquisition to national security and commercial nuclear power, while senior vice president and CFO Michael Fitzgerald raised the outlook.

For the quarter, non-GAAP earnings of $1.07 per share exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01. Revenues of $901.6 million topped the $891.8 million consensus mark and increased 18% year over year.

BWX Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

BWX Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | BWX Technologies, Inc. Quote

BWXT Raises Its 2026 Outlook

CFO Michael Fitzgerald raised 2026 revenue expectations to approximately $3.8 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance to $662-$672 million.

Fitzgerald also increased non-GAAP earnings guidance to $4.70-$4.80 per share and free cash flow guidance to $345-$360 million. The earnings increase reflects stronger operations rather than nonoperating benefits.

BWX Technologies Sharpens Its Portfolio

CEO Rex Geveden said the sale of more than 80% of the medical and related stable-isotope businesses would concentrate attention and capital on core nuclear markets.

The transaction carries $750 million of consideration, with shared economics that could lift the total to $800 million. BWXT will retain a roughly 20% equity interest and provide selected manufacturing services.

CFO Michael Fitzgerald said the sold businesses represent approximately $130 million of 2026 revenues at a margin modestly above the Commercial Operations average. He listed internal investment, selective acquisitions and balance-sheet management as potential uses of proceeds.

BWXT Builds Commercial Nuclear Capacity

CEO Rex Geveden said the PCG acquisition adds a U.S. platform for medium-sized commercial nuclear components, with opportunities to internalize outsourced work and ease capacity constraints.

Geveden said BWXT is advancing a separate large-component facility with deepwater port access. Site selection centers on incentives among New Jersey, Indiana and another option, while plant design continues.

CFO Michael Fitzgerald said Commercial Operations revenues rose 72%, including 33% organic growth, while adjusted EBITDA more than doubled. He cut the segment’s 2026 margin outlook to about 13% from 14% because of U.S. and Canadian capacity investments.

BWX Technologies Lifts Government Margin View

CFO Michael Fitzgerald raised Government Operations adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to approximately 20.5% from above 19%, citing factory efficiency and better cost performance on newer programs.

Fitzgerald moved revenue growth guidance to the high single digits from the low teens. He explained that stronger cost execution lowers reported revenues under contract accounting while improving the economics.

CEO Rex Geveden highlighted the Navy’s four-year Ford-class carrier procurement cadence as a longer-term stabilizer. He said it should remove production gaps, with greater consistency emerging in 2028 and beyond.

BWXT Q&A Tests Order Timing and Investment Needs

A Deutsche Bank analyst asked whether the expected nuclear equipment order before year-end could involve a large reactor. CEO Rex Geveden cited AP1000, BWRX-300 and Canadian SMR discussions and reiterated an expectation of at least one order.

A William Blair analyst pressed for TRISO investment thresholds. Geveden said a full-scale facility could cost several hundred million dollars, up to $500 million, and requires a firmer order pipeline. CFO Michael Fitzgerald called the Janus decision a key milestone.

A BofA Securities analyst asked about supply-chain and labor constraints. Geveden said materials remain available, while skilled trades are harder to recruit than engineers, including a steelworker shortage in Canada.

BWX Technologies Keeps Its Focus Narrow

CEO Rex Geveden’s closing message emphasized a predictable government and aftermarket base alongside expansion in higher-growth nuclear markets. The medical divestiture and PCG acquisition reinforce that direction.

CFO Michael Fitzgerald acknowledged that capacity spending will restrain near-term Commercial Operations margin expansion. Geveden also said the TRISO investment decision requires stronger customer commitments.

What Zacks Signals Say About BWXT

BWXT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its Growth and Momentum Scores of B indicate favorable characteristics in those styles, while the Value Score of D is weaker and the VGM Score of C is midrange. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Style Scores complement the Zacks Rank, with the strongest combinations generally involving a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 and scores of A or B. BWXT’s rank can change as earnings estimates are revised after the results.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.