BWXT Outperforms Industry in the Past 3 Months: How to Play the Stock?

BWX Technologies BWXT shares have gained 9.2% in the past three months, outperforming the 12.4% decline of the Zacks Aerospace-Defense Equipment industry. It also beat the Zacks Aerospace sector’s decline of 7.1% and the S&P 500’s loss of 2.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other aerospace-defense equipment stocks, such as AAR Corporation AIR and Curtiss-Wright CW, have also outperformed the industry in the past three months. Shares of AIR have gained 17.1%, while shares of CW surged 11.1%.



While BWXT’s recent performance may encourage some investors to jump in quickly to add this stock to their portfolio, it is essential to examine the factors driving this rise. The critical consideration is whether the company can maintain this momentum or if potential risks could hinder future growth. Taking this approach allows investors to make a more informed decision.

Tailwinds for BWXT

BWX Technologies is taking a step to expand its role in the U.S. nuclear sector. In April 2026, the company announced plans to apply for a uranium enrichment license for a new facility next to its Nuclear Fuel Services site in Erwin, TN. The application is expected to be submitted in early 2027.



This project supports BWXT’s previously announced $1.5 billion contract with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). The goal is to help rebuild domestic uranium enrichment capabilities, which are important for national defense and naval nuclear programs. This move further strengthens BWXT’s position in the defense nuclear market.



BWXT has also started early discussions with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) as part of the pre-application process. This step will help the company prepare a detailed and compliant license application covering design, safety, security and environmental aspects. This structured approach reflects BWXT’s focus on long-term growth and operational readiness.

BWXT’s Near-Term Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWXT’s 2026 revenues indicates a solid improvement of 17.3% from the prior-year level. The estimate for its earnings also indicates an improvement of 12.7% from the prior-year level.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWXT’s 2027 revenues and earnings also indicates a similar improvement.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Further, the upward revision in its near-term earnings estimates over the past 60 days suggests investors’ increasing confidence in this stock’s earnings generation capabilities.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BWXT Shares Trading at a Discount

BWXT shares are trading at a discount, with its forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S F12M) being 5.57X compared with its industry’s average of 12.06X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BWXT’s industry peer, AAR, is trading at a P/S F12M of 1.40X, while Curtiss-Wright is trading at a P/S F12M of 7.12X.

BWXT’s ROE

Return on Equity (ROE) measures how effectively a company uses shareholders’ equity to generate profits. BWXT currently has an ROE of 30.94%, which is above the industry average of 12.99%. This indicates that, compared with its industry, the company is generating higher returns on its equity.

Liquidity Position of BWXT

BWXT has a current ratio of 2.32. The ratio, being more than one, indicates that BWXT possesses sufficient capital to pay off its short-term debt obligations.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Its industry peers, AAR and Curtiss-Wright, also maintain current ratios above one. AIR has a current ratio of 2.70, while CW holds 1.44.

Conclusion

BWX Technologies is well-positioned for long-term growth, supported by rising revenue and earnings expectations and steady demand for its nuclear components and services across defense and commercial markets.



The company is also benefiting from positive earnings estimate revisions, which reflect growing confidence in its future performance. In addition, its strong return on equity and attractive valuation suggest solid fundamentals.



Overall, BWXT’s improving financial performance, operational progress and strong profitability make it a good option for investors seeking exposure to the aerospace and defense equipment sector.



BWXT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AAR Corp. (AIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.