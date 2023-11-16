BWXT Medical To Assist Fusion In Actinium-225 Production By Providing Access To Generator Technology

News & Insights

November 16, 2023 — 07:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - BWXT Medical Ltd. and Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FUSN) have entered into an agreement for the supply of generators to produce actinium-225, a medical isotope used to treat cancer in clinical trials. BWXT Medical, a subsidiary of BWX Technologies, (BWXT), will provide Fusion with a preferential supply of radium-225 and access to high-specific activity generator technology, enabling Fusion to produce actinium-225 at its GMP manufacturing facility.

Also, the companies have expanded their existing actinium-225 supply agreement, supporting Fusion's advancing pipeline of targeted alpha therapies. In January 2023, the companies entered into a preferred partner agreement for the supply of actinium-225.

