BWXT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.86, changing hands as high as $61.71 per share. BWX Technologies inc shares are currently trading up about 11.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BWXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BWXT's low point in its 52 week range is $40.40 per share, with $70.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.53.

