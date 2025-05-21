BWXT Finalizes Kinectrics Acquisition To Boost Global Nuclear And Isotope Capabilities

(RTTNews) - BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Wednesday announced that it has completed its acquisition of Kinectrics, Inc., effective May 20, 2025.

John MacQuarrie, President of Commercial Operations at BWXT, stated that the acquisition marks the beginning of strategic integration between the two companies. He highlighted that combining their strengths will enhance capabilities in commercial nuclear power and medical isotopes, support Canada's growing nuclear sector, and reinforce BWXT'sglobal marketpresence.

Kinectrics brings extensive nuclear lifecycle support services, including expertise in CANDU reactors, and solutions for transmission, distribution, and radiopharmaceutical isotope production. The acquisition nearly doubles BWXT's Commercial Operations workforce and broadens its service offerings.

Kinectrics will function as a BWXT subsidiary under the Commercial Operations segment, with David Harris continuing as president and CEO, reporting to MacQuarrie.

