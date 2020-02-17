Markets
BWXT Awarded $1 Bln Contract For Naval Nuclear Reactor Components

(RTTNews) - BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) said Monday that the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program has awarded subsidiary BWXT Nuclear Operations Group Inc. new contracts with options totaling about $1 billion for the manufacture of naval nuclear reactor components.

The award announced is in addition to the submarine reactor component and fuel manufacturing and long-lead materials contracts announced last year.

