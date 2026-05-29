BWX Technologies vs. Uranium Energy: Which Nuclear Stock Wins Now?

BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT and Uranium Energy Corp. UEC are benefiting from expanding activity across the nuclear energy market, driven by a rising focus on energy reliability, nuclear fuel security and long-term low-carbon power generation. As governments and energy providers continue strengthening nuclear infrastructure and fuel supply capabilities, both companies are expanding their presence across different parts of the nuclear value chain while supporting future reactor operations and energy system development.



The nuclear industry continues to gain traction through investments in reactor expansion, uranium supply development and next-generation nuclear technologies. Growing electricity demand and increasing interest in dependable low-emission power sources are encouraging broader adoption of nuclear energy solutions. Efforts to strengthen domestic fuel supply chains and expand nuclear infrastructure are creating long-term growth opportunities for companies involved in reactor technologies, uranium production and nuclear resource development.



Let’s compare the stocks’ fundamentals to determine which one is the better investment option at present.

The Case for BWXT Stock

BWX Technologies operates across nuclear technologies, reactor systems and precision manufacturing solutions supporting government and commercial nuclear activities. The company develops nuclear reactors, fuel-related systems and specialized components used in nuclear operations and advanced technology programs. BWXT also continues aiding nuclear infrastructure programs tied to long-term reactor and energy system requirements.



BWXT continues to benefit from sustained demand for nuclear propulsion and reactor-related programs. In May 2026, the company secured contracts valued at more than $1.4 billion supporting the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program. The awards include long-lead material procurement, reactor system components and manufacturing work tied to nuclear-powered naval platforms, strengthening BWXT’s position in a critical segment of the nuclear industry.

The Case for UEC Stock

Uranium Energy operates across uranium mining, processing and resource development activities, boosting future nuclear fuel requirements. The company owns uranium projects and processing infrastructure designed to support future production expansion and long-term uranium supply needs. Its operations remain aligned with increasing demand for uranium resources tied to expanding nuclear generation activities.



UEC continues advancing development projects, expanding processing capabilities and increasing operational readiness across its uranium platform. The company is focused on strengthening production capacity, advancing resource development initiatives and expanding its uranium asset base to support future nuclear fuel demand. Its continued emphasis on uranium supply growth and domestic production capabilities positions the company to benefit from increasing interest in nuclear power generation and fuel security initiatives.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for BWXT & UEC?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWX Technologies’ 2026 earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 1.96% in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s fiscal 2026 EPS calls for a decline of 20% in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Debt Position of BWXT & UEC

Debt position is an important financial indicator that reflects a company’s financial stability and ability to manage debt obligations efficiently. Currently, BWXT’s debt-to-capital stands at 61.18%, while UEC maintains a debt-free capital structure.

BWXT & UEC: Stock Price Performance

Over the past three months, shares of BWXT and UEC have fallen 7.9% and 13.3%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation for BWXT & UEC

BWXT shares are trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S F12M) multiple of 4.64 compared with UEC’s P/S F12M of 78.36.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Both companies operate across the expanding nuclear energy and fuel infrastructure market. BWX Technologies focuses on nuclear reactor systems, fuel-related technologies and specialized manufacturing solutions supporting nuclear operations and long-term reactor programs. Uranium Energy centers on uranium mining, processing and resource development activities designed to support future nuclear fuel demand and supply-chain expansion.



Our choice at the moment is BWX Technologies due to its stronger earnings estimate trends, more attractive valuation and relatively better stock price performance compared to Uranium Energy.



BWX Technologies and Uranium Energy each carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.