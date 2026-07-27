BWX Technologies vs. Archer Aviation: What Do the Revenue Trends of These Aerospace and Defense Companies Tell Investors?

Key Points

BWX Technologies currently shows a much stronger and more established baseline for revenue generation, while Archer Aviation is only just beginning to report recognizable sales figures.

BWX Technologies experienced consistent quarter-over-quarter revenue progression over the past two years, whereas Archer Aviation recorded zero revenue until the final two quarters of the tracked period.

Investors should watch whether the massive revenue gap continues to widen over time or if the two companies begin to see their respective trajectories converge in upcoming quarters.

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BWX Technologies: Steady Revenue Progression

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) operates globally to produce and sell precision nuclear components, reactors, and specialized nuclear fuel for defense programs and commercial energy applications.

It completed the acquisition of Precision Components Group to add heavy-manufacturing capacity in July 2026, and for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, it reported a net income margin of 11%.

Archer Aviation: Transitioning to Revenue Generation

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) focuses on urban air mobility, specializing in the development, manufacturing, and operation of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for passenger transport.

While partnering with Anduril Industries to unveil a jointly developed autonomous flight platform in July of 2026, it reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.28 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue serves as a fundamental metric for investors to track total sales volume before subtracting operating costs. Understanding this top-line figure helps investors measure how effectively a business generates sales over time.

Quarterly Revenue for BWX Technologies and Archer Aviation

Quarter (Period End) BWX Technologies Revenue Archer Aviation Revenue Q2 2024 (June 2024) $681.5 million $0.00 Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $672.0 million $0.00 Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $746.3 million $0.00 Q1 2025 (March 2025) $682.3 million $0.00 Q2 2025 (June 2025) $764.0 million $0.00 Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $866.3 million $0.00 Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $885.8 million $300,000 Q1 2026 (March 2026) $861.1 million $1.6 million

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 24, 2026.

Foolish Take

A comparison between aerospace companies BWX Technologies and Archer Aviation is a contrast against a veteran versus a nascent business. Archer aspires to be the Tesla of electric aviation, offering investors an opportunity to get in early while its eVTOL tech is slowly finding customers.

Archer’s sudden sales in the past two quarters suggest it is finally finding its commercial footing. The company was selected as the official air taxi provider of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, a sign that its revenue could continue to grow.

BWX Technologies’ revenue trend reveals rapidly rising year-over-year sales. Its $861.1 million in Q1 was a strong 26% increase over 2025 thanks to the explosive 121% growth of its commercial business to $283.6 million. The arrival of artificial intelligence has fueled a massive demand for electricity to fuel the thousands of computer servers required for AI. This has led to increased adoption of nuclear power as a solution, creating a large new market for BWX’s offerings.

Investing in Archer is a gamble on the future of eVTOL while BWX represents an investment in a solid company with a history of growing revenue and the AI boom as a tailwind.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BWX Technologies and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.