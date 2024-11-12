BWX Technologies upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Alembic Global

Alembic Global analyst Pete Skibitski upgraded BWX Technologies (BWXT) to Overweight from Neutral with a $148 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BWXT:
- BWX Technologies price target raised to $130 from $129 at Deutsche Bank
- BWX Technologies price target raised to $140 from $115 at BTIG
- BWX Technologies price target raised to $106 from $95 at Truist
- BWX Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results
- BWX Technologies narrows FY24 EPS view to approx $3.20 from $3.10-$3.20
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.