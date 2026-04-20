Markets
BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Falls 3% Over Announcement To Acquire Precision Components Group

April 20, 2026 — 10:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stock of BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) is falling about 3 percent on Monday morning trading after it announced an agreement to acquire Precision Components Group, LLC, including its subsidiaries Precision Custom Components and DC Fabricators.

The company's stock is currently trading at $228.21, down 3.26 percent or $7.69, over the previous close of $235.78 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $99.63 and $241.82 in the past one year.

The company expects the acquisition to expand its heavy-manufacturing footprint and establish additional U.S. commercial nuclear production capacity to serve growing domestic demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BWXT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.