BWX Technologies Stock Falls 3% Over Announcement To Acquire Precision Components Group

(RTTNews) - Stock of BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) is falling about 3 percent on Monday morning trading after it announced an agreement to acquire Precision Components Group, LLC, including its subsidiaries Precision Custom Components and DC Fabricators.

The company's stock is currently trading at $228.21, down 3.26 percent or $7.69, over the previous close of $235.78 on the New York Stock Exchange. It has traded between $99.63 and $241.82 in the past one year.

The company expects the acquisition to expand its heavy-manufacturing footprint and establish additional U.S. commercial nuclear production capacity to serve growing domestic demand.

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