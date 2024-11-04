BWX Technologies reports Q3 adjusted EPS 83c, consensus 77c

Reports Q3 revenue $672M, consensus $658.54M. “Our strong third quarter performance underscores the momentum BWXT has built throughout 2024,” said Rex D. Geveden, president and chief executive officer. “The combination of recent key contract wins enabled by focused business development efforts, and quarterly and year-to-date double-digit revenue and earnings growth highlight our strategic and operational strengths.”

