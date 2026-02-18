BWX Technologies to Report Q4 Results: What's in Store for the Stock?

BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 23, 2026, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 20.91% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Affect BWXT’s Q4 Results

Higher uranium processing, downblending operations and manufacturing volume of nuclear components for U.S. government programs are likely to have bolstered the overall top-line performance of BWXT’s Government Operations segment in the fourth quarter.



Higher revenues related to components manufacturing are expected to have bolstered the top-line performance of its Commercial Operations segment. Contributions from the Kinectrics acquisition are also likely to have boosted this unit’s revenues.

Q4 Estimates for BWXT

With both of its major segments reflecting solid growth expectations for revenues, BWXT is expected to report notable growth in its top line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWXT’s fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $829.3 million, which indicates an increase of 11.1% from the prior-year number.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 91 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.1%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for BWX Technologies

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BWX Technologies this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: BWX Technologies has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: BWXT currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



A Recent Defense Release

The Boeing Company BA incurred an adjusted loss of $1.91 per share in the fourth quarter of 2025, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 40 cents. However, the bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $5.90 per share.



Revenues amounted to $23.95 billion, which outpaced the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion by 8%. The top line also surged 57.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $15.24 billion.

Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned a few players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases:



Draganfly DPRO is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 earnings soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DPRO’s loss is pegged at 13 cents per share, indicating year-over-year improvement. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $1.7 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 45.7%.



Astronics ATRO is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 24, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +10.61% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



ATRO delivered an average earnings surprise of 59.10% in the last four quarters. The consensus estimate for its earnings is pegged at 60 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 25%.

