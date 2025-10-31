BWX Technologies to Report Q3 Results: What's in Store for the Stock?

BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 3, 2025, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 29.11% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Affect BWXT’s Q3 Results

Higher uranium processing, downblending operations and manufacturing volume of nuclear components for U.S. government programs are likely to have bolstered the overall top-line performance of BWXT’s Government Operations segment in the third quarter. Positive synergies from the acquisition of A.O.T. are expected to have also contributed favorably to this unit’s revenues.

Higher revenues related to components manufacturing are expected to have bolstered the top-line performance of its Commercial Operations segment. Contributions from the Kinectrics acquisition are also likely to have boosted this unit’s revenues.



However, rising labor costs and a shift in the business mix toward less mature, lower-margin programs are likely to have negatively impacted the company’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Q3 Estimates for BWXT

With both of its major segments reflecting solid growth expectations for revenues, BWXT is expected to report notable growth in its top line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWXT’s third-quarter sales is pegged at $796.4 million, which indicates an increase of 18.5% from the prior-year number.



Sales growth expectations are projected to have boosted its overall bottom line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWXT’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 85 cents per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 2.4%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for BWX Technologies

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BWX Technologies this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: BWX Technologies has an Earnings ESP of -2.43%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: BWXT currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned a few other players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases:



CurtissWright CW is set to report third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 5, 2025, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.59% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s earnings is pegged at $3.28 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.4%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $871.9 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.1%.



Rocket Lab RKLB is set to report its third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 10, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +25.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RKLB’s loss is pegged at five cents per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $149.8 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 42.9%.



Woodward WWD is expected to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWD’s earnings is pegged at $1.83 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 29.8%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $935.8 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.5%.

