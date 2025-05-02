BWX Technologies to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 results on May 5, 2025, after market close.



BWXT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.33%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Revenues in BWXT’s Government Operations Likely to Rise

Higher manufacturing volume of nuclear components for U.S. Government programs, along with growth in design and engineering work executed by the company’s advanced technologies business, particularly in the defense market, is likely to have bolstered the overall top-line performance of BWXT’s Government Operations segment in the first quarter.



Moreover, at the onset of the first quarter, BWXT completed the acquisition of Aerojet Ordnance Tennessee, Inc. ("AOT"), which became part of its Government Operations segment. Positive synergies from this transaction are likely to have also boosted the Government Operations unit’s revenues in the first quarter.



Further this unit completed the expansion of its Innovation Campus in Lynchburg, VA, in March 2025. This expansion is also likely to have strengthened BWXT’s manufacturing capabilities, thereby boosting the segment’s quarterly revenues.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this segment’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $526.1 million, which indicates an increase of 8% from the prior-year number.

Expected Growth in BWXT’s Commercial Operations

Higher revenues generated from sales of nuclear components, medical radioisotopes, fuel handling and fuel fabrication, backed by strong demand for BWXT’s products from the commercial nuclear power and medical markets, are expected to have bolstered the top-line performance of its Commercial Operations segment. In particular, solid commercial power revenues from higher steam generator deliveries and services to the Bruce Power life extension project are likely to have boosted this unit’s overall sales.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this segment’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $134.6 million, which indicates an increase of 15% from the prior-year number.

Q1 Estimates for BWXT

With both its segments reflecting solid growth expectations for revenues, BWXT is expected to report notable growth in its top line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWXT’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $657.2 million, which indicates an increase of 8.8% from the prior-year number.



Rising labor costs and a shift in the business mix toward less mature, lower-margin programs are expected to have weighed on operating margins. This, along with a slight increase expected in the adjusted tax rate resulting from a geographical earnings mix shift toward Canada owing to a higher tax jurisdiction compared with the United States, is likely to have impacted the bottom-line performance in the first quarter of 2025.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWXT’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 73 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 4%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for BWX Technologies

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BWX Technologies this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: BWX Technologies has an Earnings ESP of -0.99%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: BWXT currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



Axon Enterprise AXON is set to report first-quarter 2025 earnings on May 7, 2025, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +9.28% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXON’s earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.4%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $589.1 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 27.9%.



CAE CAE is set to report its fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 results on May 13, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.91% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAE’s earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 244.4%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $906.7 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.5%.



Transdigm Group TDG is expected to report fiscal second-quarter earnings on May 6, before market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.22% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDG’s earnings is pegged at $8.85 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.8%. The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $2.17 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.9%.

