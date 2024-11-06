BWX Technologies price target raised to $140 from $115 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on BWX Technologies (BWXT) to $140 from $115 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The firm is positive on the company’s “de-risked near-term outlook” on strength across its government and commercial end markets, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
