BWX Technologies price target raised to $140 from $115 at BTIG

November 06, 2024 — 07:23 am EST

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on BWX Technologies (BWXT) to $140 from $115 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The firm is positive on the company’s “de-risked near-term outlook” on strength across its government and commercial end markets, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

