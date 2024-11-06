News & Insights

Stocks
BWXT

BWX Technologies price target raised to $130 from $129 at Deutsche Bank

November 06, 2024 — 08:51 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on BWX Technologies (BWXT) to $130 from $129 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BWXT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BWXT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.