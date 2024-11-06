BWX Technologies price target raised to $130 from $129 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on BWX Technologies (BWXT) to $130 from $129 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report.
- BWX Technologies price target raised to $140 from $115 at BTIG
- BWX Technologies price target raised to $106 from $95 at Truist
- BWX Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results
- BWX Technologies narrows FY24 EPS view to approx $3.20 from $3.10-$3.20
- BWX Technologies reports Q3 adjusted EPS 83c, consensus 77c
