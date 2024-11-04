BWX Technologies options imply 6.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in BWX Technologies (BWXT) is 1.4x normal with calls leading puts 5:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.3%, or $7.58, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.9%.
