BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at BWX Technologies' (NYSE:BWXT) look very promising so lets take a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for BWX Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$362m ÷ (US$2.3b - US$530m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, BWX Technologies has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 8.1%.

NYSE:BWXT Return on Capital Employed April 9th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for BWX Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for BWX Technologies.

What Does the ROCE Trend For BWX Technologies Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at BWX Technologies. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 21%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 73% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On BWX Technologies' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that BWX Technologies can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

