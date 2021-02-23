BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Annual Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Last week, you might have seen that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) released its yearly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.3% to US$57.45 in the past week. Results overall were respectable, with statutory earnings of US$2.91 per share roughly in line with what the analysts had forecast. Revenues of US$2.1b came in 2.9% ahead of analyst predictions. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on BWX Technologies after the latest results. NYSE:BWXT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 24th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, BWX Technologies' six analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$2.16b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 7.6% to US$3.14. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.16b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.14 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$72.00. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on BWX Technologies, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$80.00 and the most bearish at US$53.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await BWX Technologies shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that BWX Technologies' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 1.7% increase next year well below the historical 7.6%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.4% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that BWX Technologies is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on BWX Technologies. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple BWX Technologies analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

