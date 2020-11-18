BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BWXT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BWXT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.67, the dividend yield is 1.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BWXT was $56.67, representing a -19.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.57 and a 40.27% increase over the 52 week low of $40.40.

BWXT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). BWXT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.86. Zacks Investment Research reports BWXT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 14.5%, compared to an industry average of -.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BWXT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.