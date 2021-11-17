BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BWXT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BWXT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $52.05, the dividend yield is 1.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BWXT was $52.05, representing a -24.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.68 and a 2.42% increase over the 52 week low of $50.82.

BWXT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.67. Zacks Investment Research reports BWXT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .83%, compared to an industry average of 23.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bwxt Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BWXT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BWXT as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DFEN with an decrease of -16.58% over the last 100 days.

