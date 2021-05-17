BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 18, 2021

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BWXT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.53% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $65.01, the dividend yield is 1.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BWXT was $65.01, representing a -5.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.68 and a 31.07% increase over the 52 week low of $49.60.

BWXT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.85. Zacks Investment Research reports BWXT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.53%, compared to an industry average of 26.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BWXT Dividend History page.

