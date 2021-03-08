BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BWXT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.53% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BWXT was $59.75, representing a -8.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.60 and a 47.9% increase over the 52 week low of $40.40.

BWXT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). BWXT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.91. Zacks Investment Research reports BWXT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.4%, compared to an industry average of 20.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BWXT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BWXT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BWXT as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DFEN with an increase of 55.84% over the last 100 days.

