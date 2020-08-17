Dividends
BWXT

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 18, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BWXT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BWXT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $59.14, the dividend yield is 1.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BWXT was $59.14, representing a -16.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.57 and a 46.39% increase over the 52 week low of $40.40.

BWXT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). BWXT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.88. Zacks Investment Research reports BWXT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 9.67%, compared to an industry average of -14%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BWXT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BWXT

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular