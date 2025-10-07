BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of BWX Technologies (BWXT) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 16.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $193.25 in the previous session. BWX has gained 71.8% since the start of the year compared to the 33.4% gain for the Zacks Aerospace sector and the 33.9% return for the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 4, 2025, BWX reported EPS of $1.02 versus consensus estimate of $0.79 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 6.73%.

For the current fiscal year, BWX is expected to post earnings of $3.72 per share on $3.11 in revenues. This represents a 11.71% change in EPS on a 15.14% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $4.05 per share on $3.4 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.93% and 9.2%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

BWX may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

BWX has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 51.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 35.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 44.6X versus its peer group's average of 28.9X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 4.33. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, BWX currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if BWX fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though BWX shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does BWXT Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of BWXT have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is ATI Inc. (ATI). ATI has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. ATI Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 2.78%, and for the current fiscal year, ATI is expected to post earnings of $3.06 per share on revenue of $4.62 billion.

Shares of ATI Inc. have gained 8% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 27.39X and a P/CF of 23.56X.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is in the top 18% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for BWXT and ATI, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.