BWX TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $BWXT Reports Quarterly Earnings

BWX TECHNOLOGIES ($BWXT) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.92 per share, beating estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $746,270,000, beating estimates of $734,378,325 by $11,891,675.
BWX TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 302 institutional investors add shares of BWX TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 258 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEMARS FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 4,434,799 shares (+9309.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $493,992,260
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,813,026 shares (-57.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $201,952,966
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,031,699 shares (-34.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,920,951
- UBS GROUP AG added 642,992 shares (+787.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,622,878
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 615,693 shares (+204.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,582,043
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 539,360 shares (-94.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,079,310
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 495,711 shares (-30.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,217,248
BWX TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts
We have seen $79,533,723 of award payments to $BWXT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ENRICHED URANIUM CONVERSION AND PURIFICATION SERVICES: $55,826,508
- THE CONTRACTOR SHALL PROCESS 3.6 MT OF HALEU: $19,859,760
- DOMESTIC URANIUM ENRICHMENT CENTRIFUGE PILOT PLANT DEPLOYMENT STUDY: $3,331,718
- THE CONTRACTOR WILL PROVIDE CONTINUED STORAGE OF RADIOACTIVE WASTE AND SPENT NUCLEAR FUEL (SNF) LOCATED AT ...: $500,737
- REQUESTING 15K TO CREATE A FIBER OPTIC PATHWAY FROM THE TELCO DEMARC TO THE BWXT NRC RESIDENT OFFICE IN SUP...: $15,000
