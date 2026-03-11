Is BWX Technologies (BWXT) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has BWX Technologies (BWXT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BWX Technologies is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 68 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BWX Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWXT's full-year earnings has moved 10.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BWXT has moved about 13.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 10.7% on average. As we can see, BWX Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY). The stock is up 13.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC's current year EPS has increased 8.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BWX Technologies belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11% so far this year, so BWXT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track BWX Technologies and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

