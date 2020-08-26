BWX Technologies (BWXT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BWX Technologies inc (Symbol: BWXT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.88, changing hands as low as $55.92 per share. BWX Technologies inc shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BWXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BWXT's low point in its 52 week range is $40.40 per share, with $70.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.03.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.