BWX Technologies (BWXT) Price Target Increased by 9.38% to 81.16

The average one-year price target for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) has been revised to 81.16 / share. This is an increase of 9.38% from the prior estimate of 74.20 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 75.75 to a high of 89.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.38% from the latest reported closing price of 73.53 / share.

BWX Technologies Declares $0.23 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 17, 2023 will receive the payment on September 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $73.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.41%, the lowest has been 1.01%, and the highest has been 1.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 774 funds or institutions reporting positions in BWX Technologies. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 9.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWXT is 0.34%, a decrease of 5.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 111,445K shares. The put/call ratio of BWXT is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,567K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,702K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 6.16% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 5,788K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,352K shares, representing a decrease of 9.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,822K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,868K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 182.05% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,570K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,531K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 9.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,850K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,818K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWXT by 5.94% over the last quarter.

BWX Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, BWX Technologies Inc. provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.