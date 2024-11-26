Is BWX Technologies (BWXT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has BWX Technologies (BWXT) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BWX Technologies is one of 619 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BWX Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWXT's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BWXT has gained about 69.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 28.5% on average. As we can see, BWX Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Celestica (CLS). The stock is up 192.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Celestica's current year EPS has increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, BWX Technologies belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.4% this year, meaning that BWXT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Celestica belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #19. The industry has moved +40.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to BWX Technologies and Celestica as they could maintain their solid performance.

