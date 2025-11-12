Is BWX Technologies (BWXT) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is BWX Technologies (BWXT) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BWX Technologies is one of 64 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BWX Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWXT's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BWXT has returned 75.6% so far this year. In comparison, Aerospace companies have returned an average of 30.1%. This means that BWX Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Aerospace sector, Heico Corporation (HEI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 38.4%.

For Heico Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, BWX Technologies belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.6% this year, meaning that BWXT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Heico Corporation is also part of the same industry.

BWX Technologies and Heico Corporation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heico Corporation (HEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.