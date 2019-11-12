BWX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: BWX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.34, changing hands as low as $28.30 per share. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BWX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BWX's low point in its 52 week range is $26.78 per share, with $29.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.29.

