BWX (ASX:BWX) Price Target Decreased by 56.76% to 0.24

The average one-year price target for BWX (ASX:BWX) has been revised to 0.24 / share. This is an decrease of 56.76% from the prior estimate of 0.57 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.24 to a high of 0.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.40% from the latest reported closing price of 0.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in BWX. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 44.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWX is 0.00%, a decrease of 89.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 58.52% to 2,626K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,264K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,413K shares, representing a decrease of 11.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWX by 20.86% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 745K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 992K shares, representing a decrease of 33.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWX by 30.10% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 252K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 109K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 61K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

