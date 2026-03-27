BWX and Campbell's have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 27, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares BWX Technologies, Inc. BWXT as the Bull of the Day and The Campbell's Company CPB as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on US Foods Holding Corp. USFD, Mama's Creations Inc. MAMA and Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. AMNF.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks.

BWX Technologies, Inc. is a top supplier of nuclear technologies, components, and fuel that soared to all-time highs on March 25.

The nuclear energy stock gave up most of those gains during the Wall Street selloff on Thursday. Still, BWXT remains poised for a potential breakout of the range it’s been stuck in since October.

BWXT stock is primed to be a long-term winner in the all-important nuclear power-heavy AI energy trade.

Investors must have at least some exposure to nuclear power since the artificial intelligence giants, from Microsoft to Amazon, and the U.S. government are throwing their collective might and money behind helping quadruple nuclear energy capacity by 2050.

BWX Technologies’ earnings revisions have surged recently, landing the nuclear manufacturing stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). BWXT also critically offers exposure to multiple growth areas across commercial nuclear energy, defense, medicine, and even space exploration.

The nuclear energy technology standout posted record revenue and GAAP earnings in 2025.

More importantly, BWX Technologies grew its backlog by 50% to close 2025 at $7.3 billion, “driven by large multi-year naval propulsion, special materials, and commercial nuclear power awards.”

Buy BWXT for Long-Term Nuclear Upside and Hold

In short, BWXT plays various vital behind-the-scenes roles in U.S. naval defense, the growing commercial nuclear energy revival, including cutting-edge small modular reactors (SMRs), and more.

BWX Technologies is a nuclear power-focused manufacturing and engineering standout, operating across energy, defense, space exploration, medicine, and beyond. It offers upside across U.S. defense spending and the huge push to rapidly expand U.S. nuclear power capacity and restart the domestic uranium supply chain.

Investors should also be pleased that BWX Technologies' work is both highly technical and regulated—creating much-needed barriers to entry for competitors—and many of its projects are tied to long-term government contracts.

Starting with defense, BWXT is a cornerstone supplier for the U.S. Navy and one of only a few companies trusted with classified, mission-critical nuclear energy work.

BWX Technologies is a major player in naval propulsion. It is also helping to manufacture a cutting-edge micro-nuclear reactor in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense.

On top of that, the firm announced in late January that it had opened its Centrifuge Manufacturing Development Facility in Tennessee. This came after the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration awarded BWXT a contract valued at $1.5 billion to help support the growth of a “secure and reliable supply of enriched uranium for defense fuel needs.”

These are just a few of its active and growing relationships with the U.S. government across nuclear energy and uranium.

BWXT is also critically growing its commercial segments, manufacturing more components for traditional nuclear power plants and next-generation SMRs.

BWX Technologies is expanding its already massive manufacturing plant to support ongoing and anticipated customer investments in SMRs and large-scale reactors. It has landed partnerships across next-gen nuclear with the likes of GE Vernova.

The firm has also signed agreements that offers BWXT the potential to manufacture key reactor components for Westinghouse’s AP1000 and AP300 nuclear reactors. Westinghouse is one of the largest nuclear equipment and services businesses in the world, and it secured a large U.S. government contract to assist in the construction of 10 new large-scale nuclear reactors.

Why Investors Must Own Nuclear and AI Energy Stocks

The AI hyperscalers alone are projected to spend between $600 billion and $700 billion building out their artificial intelligence ecosystems this year, up from around $400 billion in 2025.

Yet, given the rapid innovations and possible evolutions beyond large language models (LLMs) and the new agentic AI boom, few people know what the AI-driven technology landscape will look like five years from now. What Wall Street does know is that AI uses a ton of energy.

Large AI data centers consume as much electricity as a mid-sized city. AI growth, alongside reshoring and the energy transition, is expected increase U.S. electricity demand 75% to 100% by 2050.

The U.S. is already the world’s largest producer of nuclear power, and it has provided 50% of America’s carbon-free electricity for decades.

This backdrop is why the U.S. government aims to quadruple nuclear energy capacity by 2050 by cutting red tape, boosting tax incentives, partnering with innovators in the space, and more. Meta, Microsoft, and all the other AI hyperscalers have made significant long-term nuclear power deals.

The U.S. is not alone in its renewed nuclear energy growth aspirations, with Japan, India, China, and, most recently, the EU attempting to go full steam ahead with nuclear energy growth.

BWXT’s Recent Growth and Outlook

The nuclear tech company grew its revenue by 18% in 2025 to $3.20 billion, after averaging 8.4% sales expansion the previous three years.

BWXT noted that 2025 marked a “monumental” period for the firm that saw it expand “service and product offerings with two acquisitions and captured significant high-value awards across both Government and Commercial segments.”

The company provided robust guidance when it reported in late February, with its backlog up 50% YoY to $7.3 billion, driven by “large multi-year naval propulsion, special materials, and commercial nuclear power awards.”

BWX Technologies is projected to grow its revenue by another 17% in 2026 and 10% in FY27 to reach $4.13 billion—more than double its 2019 total.

On the earnings front, BWXT grew its adjusted EPS by 20% in 2025 and its GAAP EPS by 17% following 10% and 14%, respective expansion in 2024. It is set to follow that up with 13% adjusted earnings growth in 2026 and 2027.

BWXT’s consensus earnings estimates have jumped 6% for FY26 and 9% for 2027 since its Q4 release, earning it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Plus, its most accurate estimates came in above consensus, and it’s beaten our estimates by an average of 23% in the trailing four quarters.

Buy the Nuclear Energy Technology Stock Now?

The nuclear energy equipment standout has soared 100% in the past 12 months as part of a market crushing 230% charge in the past three years. Despite trading right near all-time highs, its price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio marks a 50% discount to its five-year highs.

BWXT briefly broke out to all-time highs on Wednesday after BofA Securities raised its price target to $250 from $230 and reiterated its Buy rating.

The stock gave up all of those gains on Thursday during the broader market-wide selloff.

BWXT remains on the verge of breaking out of the trading range it's been stuck in since the middle of October. If the stock finds support near its 50-day again, it might be time to dive in right now.

Traders, on the other hand, might want to see if it experiences a larger pullback to its 200-day, which would mark a great buying opportunity.

The Campbell's Company stock has tumbled over the last several years as shifting consumer habits, strong competition from upstarts, and other headwinds have dented its earnings outlook.

CPB, which is also being hit by tariffs, saw its earnings revisions fade again after it provided disappointing guidance when it reported its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 11.

Campbell's recent downward earnings revisions earn the stock a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and continue a rough stretch for the maker of everything from its namesake soups to Goldfish, Prego, and other shelf-stable staples.

Why Campbell's Stock Is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell)

Campbell’s is a historic North American food company that manufactures and markets a wide range of packaged foods and beverages, including iconic soups, broths, sauces, juices, and snacks.

Campbell’s portfolio is split into two main segments: Meals & Beverages (featuring Campbell’s soups, Swanson broth, Prego and Rao’s pasta sauces, V8 juices, and more) and Snacks (including Goldfish, Pepperidge Farm, Snyder’s pretzels, Cape Cod chips, and more).

The company has been expanding through some key acquisitions of rising stars in the space, including Rao’s, which makes higher-end pasta sauces, dry pasta, frozen entrées, frozen pizza, and soups.

Campbell’s remains a titan of the wider consumer-packed goods industry. But CPB, and the broader industry, is increasingly coming under pressure from multiple headwinds.

The list of setbacks and hurdles Campbell’s faces includes changing consumer habits, the potential impact of GLP-1 weight loss drugs, upstart competition, and tariffs.

The Wall Street Journal reported back in October that: “middle- and high-income Americans are still splurging, just not on legacy labels.”

“Their dollars are flowing to niche names with more cultural cachet, from fancy new protein bars to chewier candy… So-called insurgent brands now capture a wildly disproportionate share of growth. Though they make up less than 2% of food, beverage and household products, they drove nearly 39% of incremental category gains in 2024.”

Campbell’s earnings outlook has transitioned from moving sideways (2022-2024) to tumbling as it struggles to navigate the rapidly evolving operating environment. CPB’s consensus FY26 earnings estimate dropped 7% since its Q2 FY26 release on March 11, with its FY27 estimate 6% lower.

CPB’s recent downward revisions land it a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). This backdrop means that investors should likely look elsewhere for stocks to buy right now.

On top of that, Campbell’s recent downtrend prolongs a nearly decade-long downturn for the stock that’s seen it massively underperform the market. CPB stock has dropped 30% in the past 25 years.

Additional content:

3 Miscellaneous Food Stocks to Buy Amid Huge Short-Term Price Upside

The Zacks-defined Food-Miscellaneous industry is facing ongoing challenges from inflation, cautious consumer spending and soft foodservice demand, leading to volume pressure and increased competition from private labels. Rising input and labor costs continue to weigh on margins, prompting companies to pursue productivity gains and supply-chain efficiencies.

Despite the above-mentioned negatives, we have identified three stocks from this space with a favorable Zacks Rank that have huge price upside potential for the near term. These companies are: US Foods Holding Corp., Mama's Creations Inc. and Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. Each of our picks currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

US Foods Holding Corp.

US Foods Holding is a foodservice distributor. USFD serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. USFD markets, sells, and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. USFD also provides MOXe, an all-in-one foodservice business application.

US Foods Holding has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 5.4% and 20.9%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 3.4% over the past 60 days.

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 16.4% from the last closing price of $92.48. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $82-$118. This indicates a maximum upside of 27.6% and a maximum downside of 11.3%. The current risk-reward ratio is 1:2.4.

Mama's Creations Inc.

Mama's Creations is a marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods that serves directly to supermarkets, club chains, mass-market retailers, food retailers, and distributors, as well as through its website in the United States.

MAMA offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta and rice entrees, olive products, and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

MAMA has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 29.2% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year (ending January 2027). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 12.5% over the past 30 days.

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 42.9% from the last closing price of $15.28. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $20-$24. This indicates a maximum upside of 57.1% and no downside.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc.

Armanino Foods of Distinction produces and markets upscale and innovative food products, including primarily frozen pesto and other Italian-style frozen sauces, frozen stuffed pasta products, frozen focaccia and frozen meatballs in the United States.

AMNF offers its products under the Armanino brand. AMNF markets its products through a network of food brokers and sells to retail and foodservice distributors, club-type stores, and industrial accounts.

AMNF has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 7% and -3.3%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year’s earnings has improved 3.6% over the past seven days.

The short-term average price target of brokerage firms represents an increase of 43.5% from the last closing price of $10.45. The brokerage target price is currently in the range of $15-$15. This indicates a maximum upside of 43.5% and no maximum downside.

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The Campbell's Company (CPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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