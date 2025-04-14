BWS Financial Upgrades Hawkins (HWKN)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2025, BWS Financial upgraded their outlook for Hawkins (NasdaqGS:HWKN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.59% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hawkins is $129.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $123.22 to a high of $138.60. The average price target represents an increase of 4.59% from its latest reported closing price of $123.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hawkins is 1,103MM, an increase of 15.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hawkins. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 5.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWKN is 0.14%, an increase of 8.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.45% to 19,362K shares. The put/call ratio of HWKN is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,228K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,213K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 4.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 583K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 590K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 6.18% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 522K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares , representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 457K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares , representing a decrease of 14.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 19.62% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 456K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 75.39% over the last quarter.

Hawkins Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 41 facilities in 19 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications.

