BWS Financial Maintains TriMas (TRS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, BWS Financial maintained coverage of TriMas (NasdaqGS:TRS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.37% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for TriMas is $42.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.37% from its latest reported closing price of $32.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TriMas is 950MM, a decrease of 6.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriMas. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 9.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRS is 0.20%, an increase of 27.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 48,305K shares. The put/call ratio of TRS is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 3,810K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,660K shares , representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 65.92% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,890K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,488K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,924K shares , representing a decrease of 17.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 4.96% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,236K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,356K shares , representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 22.64% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,302K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,178K shares , representing a decrease of 67.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRS by 19.73% over the last quarter.

