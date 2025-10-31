BWS Financial Maintains Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, BWS Financial maintained coverage of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NasdaqGS:SHEN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.43% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Shenandoah Telecommunications is $26.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 115.43% from its latest reported closing price of $12.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Shenandoah Telecommunications is 332MM, a decrease of 5.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shenandoah Telecommunications. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHEN is 0.16%, an increase of 27.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.66% to 50,720K shares. The put/call ratio of SHEN is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GCM Grosvenor Holdings holds 4,105K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,747K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,834K shares , representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEN by 4.43% over the last quarter.

ECP ControlCo holds 2,714K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,452K shares , representing an increase of 9.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEN by 33.71% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 2,288K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 910K shares , representing an increase of 60.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEN by 75.05% over the last quarter.

LLSCX - Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds 2,284K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 908K shares , representing an increase of 60.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEN by 165.30% over the last quarter.

