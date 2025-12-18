BWS Financial Maintains Seadrill (SDRL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, BWS Financial maintained coverage of Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.04% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Seadrill is $42.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 38.04% from its latest reported closing price of $30.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Seadrill is 1,281MM, a decrease of 1.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seadrill. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDRL is 0.36%, an increase of 10.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 72,113K shares. The put/call ratio of SDRL is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 4,228K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,898K shares , representing a decrease of 15.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDRL by 1.51% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 3,704K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,112K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,652K shares , representing a decrease of 17.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDRL by 11.28% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,112K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,138K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDRL by 7.26% over the last quarter.

Schf holds 2,291K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

