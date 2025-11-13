BWS Financial Maintains Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, BWS Financial maintained coverage of Nebius Group N.V. (NasdaqGS:NBIS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.96% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nebius Group N.V. is $148.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $216.30. The average price target represents an increase of 56.96% from its latest reported closing price of $94.36 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -83.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 583 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nebius Group N.V.. This is an increase of 105 owner(s) or 21.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NBIS is 0.46%, an increase of 45.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.77% to 95,208K shares. The put/call ratio of NBIS is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 17,652K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,702K shares , representing an increase of 11.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIS by 150.48% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 7,595K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,194K shares , representing an increase of 57.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIS by 389.84% over the last quarter.

Accel Leaders 4 Associates holds 4,581K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 3,937K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,904K shares , representing a decrease of 49.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBIS by 66.85% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 2,959K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

