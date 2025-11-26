BWS Financial Maintains Movado Group (MOV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, BWS Financial maintained coverage of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.74% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for Movado Group is $32.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.82 to a high of $33.08. The average price target represents an increase of 55.74% from its latest reported closing price of $20.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Movado Group is 852MM, an increase of 28.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Movado Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOV is 0.09%, an increase of 5.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.18% to 18,583K shares. The put/call ratio of MOV is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYSEX - Royce Special Equity Fund Investment Class holds 1,356K shares representing 8.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares , representing an increase of 22.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 24.63% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,238K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,766K shares , representing a decrease of 42.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 15.24% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 859K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 678K shares , representing an increase of 21.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 66.74% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 666K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares , representing an increase of 45.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 54.58% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 613K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares , representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 11.56% over the last quarter.

