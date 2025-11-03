BWS Financial Maintains John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, BWS Financial maintained coverage of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NasdaqGS:JBSS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.48% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for John B. Sanfilippo & Son is $109.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 70.48% from its latest reported closing price of $64.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in John B. Sanfilippo & Son. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBSS is 0.08%, an increase of 9.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 11,841K shares. The put/call ratio of JBSS is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 918K shares representing 10.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 965K shares , representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBSS by 15.50% over the last quarter.

AASMX - Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds 701K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares , representing an increase of 8.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBSS by 5.14% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 546K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares , representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBSS by 13.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 314K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBSS by 20.37% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 283K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 304K shares , representing a decrease of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBSS by 21.37% over the last quarter.

