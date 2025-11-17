BWS Financial Maintains Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, BWS Financial maintained coverage of Inspired Entertainment (NasdaqCM:INSE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.78% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Inspired Entertainment is $13.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 83.78% from its latest reported closing price of $7.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Inspired Entertainment is 304MM, a decrease of 1.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 197 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inspired Entertainment. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSE is 0.24%, an increase of 0.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.51% to 25,371K shares. The put/call ratio of INSE is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 3,024K shares representing 11.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 2,684K shares representing 9.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,389K shares , representing an increase of 10.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSE by 12.30% over the last quarter.

Samjo Management holds 2,142K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares , representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSE by 21.51% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,325K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,355K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSE by 59.72% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,314K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSE by 4.06% over the last quarter.

