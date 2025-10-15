BWS Financial Maintains Immersion (IMMR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2025, BWS Financial maintained coverage of Immersion (NasdaqGS:IMMR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.25% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Immersion is $12.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $14.18. The average price target represents an increase of 75.25% from its latest reported closing price of $7.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Immersion is 41MM, a decrease of 74.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.84, an increase of 185.85% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immersion. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 6.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMMR is 0.09%, an increase of 2.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.37% to 20,142K shares. The put/call ratio of IMMR is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 946K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares , representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMMR by 4.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 906K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 753K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares , representing a decrease of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMMR by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 734K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMMR by 50.95% over the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 609K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMMR by 0.20% over the last quarter.

