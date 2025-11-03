BWS Financial Maintains Hawkins (HWKN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, BWS Financial maintained coverage of Hawkins (NasdaqGS:HWKN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.90% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hawkins is $191.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 46.90% from its latest reported closing price of $130.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hawkins is 1,103MM, an increase of 5.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 618 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hawkins. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 7.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HWKN is 0.18%, an increase of 14.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.70% to 19,253K shares. The put/call ratio of HWKN is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,132K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177K shares , representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 27.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 606K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 594K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 22.18% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 484K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares , representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 27.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 478K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 35.87% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 385K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares , representing a decrease of 55.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HWKN by 17.87% over the last quarter.

