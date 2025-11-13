BWS Financial Maintains Ecovyst (ECVT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, BWS Financial maintained coverage of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.48% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ecovyst is $12.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 42.48% from its latest reported closing price of $8.71 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ecovyst is 884MM, an increase of 13.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 386 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecovyst. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 5.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECVT is 0.24%, an increase of 15.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.88% to 147,674K shares. The put/call ratio of ECVT is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 11,219K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,622K shares , representing a decrease of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 14.60% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 5,597K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,969K shares , representing an increase of 11.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 59.36% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,707K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company.

Mangrove Partners holds 4,538K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,507K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,869K shares , representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 10.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.