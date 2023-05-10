BWS Financial Maintains Assertio Holdings (ASRT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, BWS Financial maintained coverage of Assertio Holdings (NASDAQ:ASRT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.17% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Assertio Holdings is 9.44. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 35.17% from its latest reported closing price of 6.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Assertio Holdings is 149MM, a decrease of 8.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assertio Holdings. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 17.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASRT is 0.09%, an increase of 3.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.57% to 21,404K shares. The put/call ratio of ASRT is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,451K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,382K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASRT by 83.58% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,146K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares, representing a decrease of 37.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASRT by 24.08% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 946K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares, representing an increase of 15.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASRT by 117.68% over the last quarter.

Littlejohn & Co holds 946K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 941K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares, representing a decrease of 11.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASRT by 58.97% over the last quarter.

See all Assertio Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.