BWS Financial Maintains Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, BWS Financial maintained coverage of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.65% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arlo Technologies is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 19.65% from its latest reported closing price of 10.23.

The projected annual revenue for Arlo Technologies is 495MM, an increase of 4.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 381 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arlo Technologies. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARLO is 0.11%, an increase of 104.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.20% to 80,231K shares. The put/call ratio of ARLO is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,452K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,522K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLO by 65.95% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,840K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,845K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLO by 64.28% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 3,698K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,701K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLO by 79.69% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 2,755K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,756K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLO by 80.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,553K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,407K shares, representing an increase of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLO by 69.11% over the last quarter.

Arlo Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo's deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities delivers a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, video doorbells and floodlight cameras. With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data, provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data secure, and puts security at the forefront of its company culture.

